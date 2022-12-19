Fire Damages Vernon Apartment Complex

A fire damaged apartments at a complex in Vernon on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the complex on Talcottville Road around 8 a.m. after getting a report of a kitchen fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire in the complex.

Authorities have not released details on the extent of the damage.

The Vernon Fire Marshal is at the scene and is investigating the fire.

No injuries were reported.