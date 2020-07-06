Wallingford

Fire Damages Wallingford Landscaping Company

NBC Connecticut

A fire has damaged a building belonging to a landscaping company in Wallingford on Monday morning.

A passerby reported a structure fire at the building on North Cherry Street Ext. around 6:42 a.m.

Four minutes later, fire officials said the first units on scene reported heavy smoke coming from the building with a working structure fire.

Local

South Windsor 1 hour ago

Man Arrested After Allegedly Selling Drugs to Undercover Cop in South Windsor

Bridgeport 1 hour ago

Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Collision in Bridgeport

The inside of the building created some challenges for firefighters with lots of hazards, Wallingford Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Czentnar said.

The building had compartments inside with equipment and flammable liquids, and things were not where you would normally expect them to be, Czentnar added. There is damage to the inside of the building and to the structure, he said.

Firefighters used an aggressive attack to fight the fire and Czentnar said it was brought under control within about 30 minutes.

Crews were called in from Meriden to help due to the high heat and high humidity.

"When we have a high humidity, high heat, we always consider bringing in extra crews, rotating the crews often and rehabilitation to the guys. Getting them out of the fire, taking their gear off, having them drink a couple bottles of water to hydrate and then possibly getting back in," Czentnar said.

The Fire Marshal is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Wallingfordfire investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us