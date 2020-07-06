Fire Damages Wallingford Landscaping Company

A fire has damaged a building belonging to a landscaping company in Wallingford on Monday morning.

A passerby reported a structure fire at the building on North Cherry Street Ext. around 6:42 a.m.

Four minutes later, fire officials said the first units on scene reported heavy smoke coming from the building with a working structure fire.

The inside of the building created some challenges for firefighters with lots of hazards, Wallingford Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Czentnar said.

The building had compartments inside with equipment and flammable liquids, and things were not where you would normally expect them to be, Czentnar added. There is damage to the inside of the building and to the structure, he said.

Firefighters used an aggressive attack to fight the fire and Czentnar said it was brought under control within about 30 minutes.

Crews were called in from Meriden to help due to the high heat and high humidity.

"When we have a high humidity, high heat, we always consider bringing in extra crews, rotating the crews often and rehabilitation to the guys. Getting them out of the fire, taking their gear off, having them drink a couple bottles of water to hydrate and then possibly getting back in," Czentnar said.

The Fire Marshal is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.