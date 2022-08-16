Fire Danger Remains ‘Extreme' in Parts of Conn.

The fire danger remains extreme in parts of Connecticut.

As of Tuesday, Southern Middlesex County, Southern New London County and Northern Windham County have extreme fire dangers, according to the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection Division of Forestry.

Tolland and Hartford counties have very high fire danger.

The fire danger for the rest of the state including Litchfield, Fairfield, New Haven, Northern Middlesex, Northern New London and Southern Windham counties remains high.

According to DEEP, if you have a burn permit from a local burning official and the fire danger is listed at high, very high or extreme, the burn permit is not valid during these times.