Volunteer fire department in Torrington to close after 68 years in business

The Torringford Volunteer Fire Department announced that they're closing after 68 years in business.

It comes as the fire department struggles to recruit volunteers.

In a statement, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone said volunteers have become increasingly difficult to recruit and nearly impossible to retain.

"Reasons most often cited by people when asked about volunteering are time constraints, burnout, mismatched opportunities, ill health, more demanding skillset, the requisite of ongoing training, and, in some cases, the concern of existing in a litigious environment," Carbone said.

Carbone noted that the fire department spent nearly $10,000 in recruitment efforts over the past several years to no avail.

"After weighing all our options, particularly the continued challenge of recruiting volunteers, we regret that, effective April 1, 2025 the Torringford Volunteer Fire Department must discontinue its fire support services," Fire Department President James Potter said.

The volunteer fire department was formed in 1957. Their membership consists of local volunteers who received training from regional fire schools in the state, and in-house training from members with decades of experience.

"The existence of this iconic organization was only possible because of the hundreds of men and women that voluntarily trained and responded to emergencies in the city and the immeasurable charitable contributions and support that the businesses and residents in the East End provided to the department," Carbone said.

The fire department said they're planning a reunion for all former members on May 18.