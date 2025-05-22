Fire departments look to replace gear containing cancer-causing chemicals

Cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters and their turnout gear has chemicals that have been linked to the disease. Lawmakers are now considering a bill that would help departments replace that gear.

The jacket and pants that firefighters wear to fight flames contain PFAs, a class of fluorinated chemicals known as “forever chemicals,” that can cause cancer, according to recent studies from the National Institute of Health.

The state banned the sale of products with PFAs in it last year.

“These are pretty alarming things as firefighters to find out that the equipment that's supposed to protect you may be contributing to bad health," East Granby's fire chief, Kerry Flaherty, said.

State law requires turnout gear to be replaced every 10 years. The East Granby department is looking for PFAs-free gear, but Flaherty said it's unclear how much it will cost.

East Granby’s fire chief said a jacket and pants with PFAs cost almost $4,000. With 25 pairs of gear scheduled to be replaced, the total cost takes up half of their operating budget.

A bill working through the legislature would allocate $3 million to help municipalities pay for new gear.

Flaherty said it's also unclear how well PFAs-free gear will work.

"PFAs, which provides some protection from fire, thermal barrier protection and also water protection -- when those are removed, what is the downside of that? Will they be able to identify nonhazardous chemicals that can add protection?" asked Flaherty.

Manufacturers are in the process of making PFAs-free gear that has thermal and water protection, but it could cost more.

"In order to keep our firefighters safe and continuing the service that they provide to the state, I think that municipalities and the taxpayers are going to have to recognize that there will have to be a little bit of an outlay of finances in order to protect them so they can continue doing their job," said Jeff Tomchik, director of legislative and political affairs for the Uniformed Professional Firefighters Association. "Inherently the job is dangerous and we need to make sure that all precautions were covered.”