Fire Departments Warn of Apparent Text Scam

Fire departments across the state are warning about a new potential scam through text messages.

From Killingworth to Newington to East Windsor, fire departments around Connecticut have been putting similar alerts on Facebook about this alleged scam.

On its Facebook page, Lebanon Volunteer Fire posted a picture of what appears to show the concerning text.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It says "dear" and the person’s name and then continues, “Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department Inc. shirt ten dollars off ready to order now.”

Then there is a link.

Lebanon said it would never solicit T-shirts in this way and to consider messages similar to this a scam.

In Killingworth, folks in town started reporting the concerning texts on Saturday.

And firefighters said this effort was tricky because the texts included the correct name of the department and the name of the person who was being sent the text.

“We have such tremendous support from the town, from the folks in our community that people see that and take advantage. That’s exactly what’s happening here,” said Dick Bauer, Killingworth Volunteer Fire Company assistant chief.

There are reports it’s not just happening in our state but across the county.

Departments urge you not to click on the link and delete the text.