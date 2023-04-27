Norwalk

Fire Destroys 2 Boats at Marina in Norwalk

Damaged boat at marina in Norwalk
Norwalk Fire Department

Fire destroyed two boats and damaged another at a marina in Norwalk Wednesday.

The Norwalk Fire Department said the fire started on an electric boat at Rex Marina at 144 Water St.

Firefighters fought the fire from the dock while the fireboat responded.

The fire was difficult at first to extinguish because one of the boats was a fully electric boat, according to the fire department.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Both boats were removed from the water.

The fire originated from the electric boat, which caused both boats to be a total loss, according to the fire department.

Local

Hartford 1 hour ago

Police Investigating Gunshots in Hartford

connecticut weather 2 hours ago

Rain Thursday, Some Sun for Afternoon; Highs in 50s to 60

One other boat sustained minor damage.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us