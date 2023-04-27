Fire Destroys 2 Boats at Marina in Norwalk

Fire destroyed two boats and damaged another at a marina in Norwalk Wednesday.

The Norwalk Fire Department said the fire started on an electric boat at Rex Marina at 144 Water St.

Firefighters fought the fire from the dock while the fireboat responded.

The fire was difficult at first to extinguish because one of the boats was a fully electric boat, according to the fire department.

The Marine Unit responded to two boats on fire this evening. Thanks to the quick work of the @norwalkctfire, no additional boats caught fire and no one was injured. @Norwalk_CT pic.twitter.com/uXfKp3XDEu — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) April 26, 2023

Both boats were removed from the water.

The fire originated from the electric boat, which caused both boats to be a total loss, according to the fire department.

One other boat sustained minor damage.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.