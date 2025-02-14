Stamford

Fire destroys auto body shop in Stamford

Dozens of firefighters spent hours battling a fire that destroyed an auto body shop in Stamford on Thursday night.

The Stamford 911 Center received a call at 8:55 p.m. reporting heavy smoke on Wardwell Street in the Shippan area of Stamford and crews who arrived around three minutes later determined it was coming from the corner of Halloween Boulevard and St. Mary's Street, according to the fire department.

When they arrived at the scene of the fire, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof and fire in the windows.

To get into the building, they cut through a fence as well as through metal garage doors, according to the fire department.

Fire officials struck a second alarm to bring in more crews.

Part of the roof started to collapse as firefighters were inside and they were ordered out of the building, then started fighting the fire from the outside.

Crews brought the fire under control in around two hours and had it extinguished around an hour later, the fire department said.

Firefighters remained at the scene overnight to help the fire marshals and to ensure that the fire did not reignite, the fire department said.

Around 50 firefighters, two Stamford EMS medic units, a SEMS supervisor and Stamford police responded. No injuries were reported.

The Stamford fire marshal’s office and the state fire marshal’s officer are working to determine the cause of the fire.

