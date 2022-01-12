Norwich

Fire Destroys Barn, Kills Calf in Norwich

NBC Connecticut

A fire destroyed a barn at a home in Norwich on Tuesday night and one animal has died.

Firefighters were called to Corning Road around 10:15 p.m. after getting a report of a barn fire.

As crews approached the area, they said they could see the fire and added neighboring tanker trucks to the call.

According to fire crews, a 100 foot by 300 foot barn was fully involved in fire. Family members were able to remove the animals from the barn, but one calf died, authorities added.

A water supply was set up and the fire was placed under control around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fire crews said the barn is a complete loss.

Due to the limited water supply, extensive fire and cold temperatures, firefighters said it was a very difficult fire to fight.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Norwichbarn fire
