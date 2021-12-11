Fire Destroys Garage at Norwich Home

A garage is destroyed after a fire at a home in Norwich early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to a home on Orchard Street around 5 a.m. after getting a report of a possible structure fire.

When crews arrived, they said there was heavy fire coming out of the front and side of the building and it was beginning to extend to the home.

All residents of the home were safely evacuated.

According to fire officials, the fire extended to the siding and windows of the home, but there was no extension to the house. The garage and its contents are a total loss, they added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.