Fire Destroys Historic Building in Seymour: Officials

Fire destroyed a historic building in Seymour on Wednesday and two firefighters were treated for minor injuries, according to the Seymour Fire marshal’s office.

The preliminary findings of the investigation appear to indicate the fire started when a store employee accidentally ignited wax while polishing merchandise.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 2 p.m. to a fire at 4 Bank St. and they found heavy fire. The fire marshal’s office said Thursday that the actual address was 141 Main St.

Conditions began to deteriorate above them and fire traveled throughout the common loft above the businesses, fire officials said.

Around 150 firefighters battled the blaze over a five-hour period and the building was deemed a total loss.

Five business owners are displaced as a result of the fire. The building housed a massage parlor, two antique shops, and a barbershop.

One tenant was evaluated.

Fire officials said residents in two apartment buildings next door were evacuated as a precaution. About 13 residents are believed to be displaced

The Seymour fire marshal’s office, the Seymour Police Department and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are investigating.

