Fire destroys house in Warren, sparks brush fire

A fire destroyed a home and sparked a brush fire in Warren over the weekend.

Firefighters from Washington responded to Warren on Sunday around 2:15 p.m. to help with a structure fire.

According to fire officials, crews from Warren and neighboring towns worked to contain the flames, which destroyed the house and sparked a 1.7 acre brush fire.

It took several hours for crews to extinguish the fire and lingering hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.