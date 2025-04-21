Connecticut

Fire destroys house in Warren, sparks brush fire

Washington Volunteer Fire Department

A fire destroyed a home and sparked a brush fire in Warren over the weekend.

Firefighters from Washington responded to Warren on Sunday around 2:15 p.m. to help with a structure fire.

According to fire officials, crews from Warren and neighboring towns worked to contain the flames, which destroyed the house and sparked a 1.7 acre brush fire.

It took several hours for crews to extinguish the fire and lingering hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

