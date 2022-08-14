Fire Destroys Million Dollar House in Litchfield

A fire destroyed a million dollar house in Litchfield on Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said the fire was at an unoccupied home on North Lake Street.

When fire crews arrived, they said the fire was well involved and firefighters were faced with heavy fire.

Mutual aid was brought in to bring the fire under control. Unfortunately, the fire destroyed the home and it could not be saved, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the Litchfield Fire Marshal, the home is currently listed for sale at $1.95 million. Town officials said the home's owner died in February.