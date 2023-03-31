Fire Destroys Multifamily House in Montville

Fire destroyed a multifamily home on Beach Lane in Montville Friday morning.

Chief Micah Messer, of the Oakdale Fire Department, said the house to the right was also exposed to fire.

One man was home when the fire started and was able to get out, Messer said.

The Red Cross will be helping the man who is displaced.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.