Montville

Fire Destroys Multifamily House in Montville

Fire on Beach Lane in Montville
NBC Connecticut

Fire destroyed a multifamily home on Beach Lane in Montville Friday morning.

Chief Micah Messer, of the Oakdale Fire Department, said the house to the right was also exposed to fire.

One man was home when the fire started and was able to get out, Messer said.

The Red Cross will be helping the man who is displaced.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Montville
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us