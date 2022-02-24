Fire Destroys Several Businesses in Bristol Strip Mall

A massive fire broke out at a strip mall in Bristol Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 43 Main Street around 1:20 a.m., according to fire officials.

Several businesses in the strip mall have been destroyed, Deputy Fire Cheif Bob Poggio said.

Vivaldi's Pizza, the Crystal Diner, a liquor store, and other businesses were damaged or destroyed.

The roof caved in on about three-quarters of the businesses in the strip mall, Poggio said.

None of the establishments were open at the time of the fire and no one was injured, he said.

Krishna Naha, who owns the Crystal Diner, came down to the scene to survey the damage.

"I don't know how I'm going to be back up again. I don't know how I'm going to be reopen again," Naha said.

It was not clear where the fire started, according to fire officials.