Fire destroys several RVs in South Windsor

Fire destroyed several recreational vehicles at Pete’s RV Center in South Windsor on Thursday morning.

South Windsor Fire Chief Kevin Cooney said crews responded around 4:15 a.m. after a call came into 911 reporting than an RV at the back of the property was on fire.

Police arrived before firefighters did and found one vehicle on fire, then it spread to two others.

Cooney said he responded within around seven minutes and the fire spread to four vehicles.

In all, four trailers were destroyed and a fifth was damaged, Cooney said.

He believes two were motor homes and the other two were towable RVs.

Firefighters dealt not only with the heat from the fire, but also from the hot weather while putting out the blaze on Thursday morning.  

While the heat posed a challenge, no firefighters were hurt and the business was closed when the fire started.

