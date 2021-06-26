Fire Destroys Shed, Motorcycle & Damages 2 Houses in Stratford

A shed and a motorcycle are destroyed and two houses are damaged after a fire in Stratford on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on Vought Place around 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a shed and two homes on fire.

A 10' x 10' shed at 129 Vought Place and a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was inside are completely destroyed, according to fire officials.

Two nearby homes suffered various types of damage, authorities added.

Three adults were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross is assisting at this time, fire officials said.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.