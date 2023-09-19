Fire-dog-in-training joins in as sirens wail in New Britain

Fire dogs are traditionally Dalmations, but Enzo might want to take a turn.

The Cockapoo has quite a reaction any time fire trucks drive by with their sirens wailing.

Enzo is almost a year old. His mom, Wiktoria, says they brought Enzo home to New Britain when he was 8 weeks old and that he has been doing this since shortly after he joined the family.

"He can be napping, but as soon as a fire truck passes by, Enzo runs to the window and immediately starts howling," Wiktoria said.

She says he also never fails to look back at her while he's howling "as if he's trying to say 'hey look, Mom, I'm helping.'"