Person of interest in custody after fire in Bloomfield: official

A person of interest is in custody after a fire in Bloomfield early Friday morning, according to the fire marshal.
Firefighters responded to a fire at Woodside Village on Dorothy Drive just before 3 a.m. and emergency crews evacuated two people while other residents got out on their own
The fire marshal said two people suffered smoke inhalation.
No additional information was immediately available.
