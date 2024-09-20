Bloomfield

Person of interest in custody after fire in Bloomfield: official

A person of interest is in custody after a fire in Bloomfield early Friday morning, according to the fire marshal.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Woodside Village on Dorothy Drive just before 3 a.m. and emergency crews evacuated two people while other residents got out on their own

The fire marshal said two people suffered smoke inhalation.

No additional information was immediately available.

