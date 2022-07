A massive fire has broken out at the Veranda House in downtown Nantucket.

Fire crews were seen fighting the flames at the bed and breakfast on Step Lane early Saturday morning.

I had a wonderful stay here 2 years ago. This breaks my heart. https://t.co/HQa53rEUTt — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) July 9, 2022

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of surrounding buildings. Flames have also apparently spread to the home across the street.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

No additional information has been released.