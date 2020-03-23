Fire Engulfs Detached Garage, Vehicle in Hamden

A fire engulfed a detached garage and a vehicle at a home in Hamden on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home on Furman Road around 4:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a fully-involved fire in a detached two-car garage. A vehicle in front of the garage was also engulfed in flames and the fire had begun spreading to the woods behind the home.

Companies quickly knocked down the fire, firefighters said.

The heat from the fire also damaged the siding on a neighboring home, according to officials.

Investigators said they later determined the fire started in a trash receptacle in front of the garage. A smoldering piece of plastic that was believed to have been extinguished was put in the garbage and ignited other items.

A neighbor saw the fire, called 911 and alerted the people inside of hte home.