Hamden

Fire Engulfs Detached Garage, Vehicle in Hamden

Hamden Fire Department

A fire engulfed a detached garage and a vehicle at a home in Hamden on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home on Furman Road around 4:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a fully-involved fire in a detached two-car garage. A vehicle in front of the garage was also engulfed in flames and the fire had begun spreading to the woods behind the home.

Local

35 mins ago

CT Residents Share Positive Messages Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Norwalk 1 hour ago

3 People Found Dead Inside Detached Garage at Norwalk Home After 911 Hang-Up Call: PD

Companies quickly knocked down the fire, firefighters said.

The heat from the fire also damaged the siding on a neighboring home, according to officials.

Investigators said they later determined the fire started in a trash receptacle in front of the garage. A smoldering piece of plastic that was believed to have been extinguished was put in the garbage and ignited other items.

A neighbor saw the fire, called 911 and alerted the people inside of hte home.

This article tagged under:

Hamdenfire investigationhamden fire department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us