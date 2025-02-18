Fire engulfs garage, vehicles at home in Burlington

A fire broke out at a home in Burlington, causing a garage and two vehicles to go up in flames Monday evening.

The fire department said they responded to a home on Gilbert Lane just before 5:30 p.m.

Responding crews were able to contain the fire before it spread to the home.

A two-bay garage was fully engulfed in flames, along with two vehicles in the driveway, according to crews.

Officials said the residents were able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.