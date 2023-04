Firefighters responded to an explosion and fire that spread from a camper to sheds and a house in Cheshire Monday.

The fire department posted that they responded to Scott Road just before 9:30 a.m. and found a camper on fire that extended to several sheds and the house.

Mutual aid was called because of a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

No one was injured.