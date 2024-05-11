Fire forces at least eight from Waterbury home

At least eight people are without a place to call home after a fire in Waterbury Saturday.

The fire broke out during the afternoon hours at a three-story multi-family home on the 400 block of Lexington Avenue.

According to Deputy Fire Chief John Perugini, the fire started on the first floor of the residence and worked its way into the wall, eventually maneuvering towards the second floor.

Crews had to open up the wall and were able to douse the flames in time before they fully reached the second floor.

No one was injured, but at least eight people were displaced and that number may increase.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, Deputy Chief Perugini says that the fire is believed to have originated in a bathroom ceiling fan.