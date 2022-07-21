vernon

Fire Forces Evacuation of Hotel in Vernon

Firefighters battled a fire at the Holiday Inn Express on Kelly Road Thursday morning, according to town officials.

The initial report was for a fire in the pool area, but arriving firefighters found fire in the walls of the hotel, officials said.

The hotel was evacuated. Nearly 50 rooms were occupied at the time of the fire.

The fire was brought under control a short time later and guests were allowed to return to their rooms just after 10 a.m.

There were no apparent injuries. Fire officials are working to determine what started the fire.

