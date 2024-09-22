Fire heavily damages dental office in Berlin

A fire heavily damaged a dental office in Berlin on Saturday and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters said the commercial building on New Britain Road had significant smoke and flames when they arrived.

Crews were eventually able to extinguish the fire.

Fire officials said the fire started where the dental office was located, but it did not affect the animal hospital next door or any other businesses.

“It was a contained fire so we had to force entry into it, which was a little bit challenging in this day and age, but firefighters made entry, got to the second floor and extinguished the fire," said East Berlin Volunteer Fire Department Safety Officer Stephen Pendl.

All businesses were closed at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.