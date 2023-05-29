Bridgeport

Fire in Bridgeport Displaces 9 People

bridgeport fire truck
NBCConnecticut.com

Nine people are displaced after a structure fire in Bridgeport on Monday morning.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a possible structure fire in the 900th block of Hancock Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived to the area, they said a working fire was declared and the incident was upgraded to a second alarm.

At one point during the fire, fire officials said an evacuation tone was ordered for all firefighters to evacuate the structure.

The fire was then brought under control and extinguished.

The Red Cross is helping nine people.

The fire marshal is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

