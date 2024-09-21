Massachusetts

161 horses safe after fire in barn at Big E: fire officials

West Springfield Fire Department

Dozens of horses are safe after a fire in a barn at the Big E and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials said the fire was reported in the C Barn after the Big E closed on Friday.

Firefighters said they arrived to the area and found a working fire in the barn around 11:45 p.m.

All of the horses that were stabled in the C Barn were immediately evacuated and have been accounted for.

According to fire officials, 161 horses are safe and are now recovering from minor injuries.

West Springfield Fire Department

The cause of the fire is being investigated by West Springfield Fire Association Unit, with help from the state police assigned to the fire marshal's office.

"We are grateful for the prompt response from our team and authorities, plus all exhibitors who are supporting each other during this transition," the Big E said in part in a statement on Saturday.

Normal activities will resume in the Coliseum on Saturday with the 4-H Horse Show.

The Big E runs through September 29.

