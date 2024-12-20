Montville

Roads closed as crews battle fire in Montville

Firefighters are battling a fire at a home in Montville on Friday morning and there are some road closures that will affect the morning commute.

Police said the fire is in the area of Kitemaug Road and Massapeag Road closer to Route 32.

Crews responded around 3:30 a.m.

Norwich Firefighters Local 892 posted on Facebook that they responded and crews from an engine reported a partial collapse.  

Route 32 to the area of 56 Massapeag Road is closed and Kitemaug Road is closed from 45 Kitemaug to Massapeag.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and urge all Kitemaug residents to use the higher number side of Kitemaug/Massapeag.

They advise using Massapeag Road to Derry Hill Road as a detour to avoid the closures.

Mutual aid responded to help battle the fire.

The Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Company said they were responding with a tanker.

