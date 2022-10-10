Fire Knocked Down at Rocky Hill Nursing Home

Firefighters knocked down a fire at a nursing home in Rocky Hill over the weekend.

Crews were called to the Maple View Manor nursing home on Maple Street around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of an activated fire alarm.

When crews arrived, they said they found smoke in the kitchen area with no known immediate source and a working structure fire was declared.

Fire officials said the fire was eventually contained to a kitchen vent fan.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fire was placed under control less than an hour later. The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

All patients were accounted for during the fire and no injuries were reported.