Fire Marshal Investigate 2-Alarm Fire in Fairfield

An investigation is underway after an overnight 2-alarm fire in Fairfield Friday.

At 12:02am the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received received calls reporting a structure fire on Ruane Street.

According to crews on scene, they used multiple hand lines to aggressively battle this wind driven fire which quickly spread to two nearby neighbors’ homes.

“This wind driven fire contributed to the rapid acceleration of fire conditions that caused damage to the siding of one neighbor’s home and quickly spread the fire onto the roof and into the attic space of a second neighbor’s home,” said Commander Roger Caisse.

Caisse also said there was no doubt that the quick actions of the neighbors activating the 911 system and alerting sleeping residents in this home saved their lives.

One elderly resident suffered some minor burns and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital by American Medical Response.

The Red Cross was on scene to assist residents of the fire with relocation, if needed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.