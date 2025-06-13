East Windsor

One killed in mobile home fire in East Windsor

One person has died in a fire at a mobile home on Fairway Drive in East Windsor early Friday morning.

James Barton, chief of the Warehouse Point Fire District, said they were notified of the fire around 2:55 a.m., arrived within six minutes and there was a report of someone trapped inside.

Firefighters found one person who had died, Barton said.

He said one person was living there and there are no reports of other injuries.

The fire marshal and state police will investigate the fire.

The fire destroyed one mobile home and caused damage to two other homes, according to the South Windsor Fire Department, which responded to provide mutual aid.

