Fire causes damage at Mystic Shipyard

Fire damaged a warehouse building at the Mystic Shipyard overnight and an investigation is underway into the cause.

Someone who saw the fire called 911 around 11:32 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers that there was a fire in a detached warehouse building at the Mystic Shipyard, according to the Town of Groton Police Department.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the site, which is located at 100 Essex St. in Mystic, and found the roof engulfed in flames, according to a news release from police.

Crews from several departments responded.

The fire is out and police said no one reported being injured during the fire.

They said the detached warehouse and office building have major structural and smoke damage from the fire.

The Town of Groton Police Fire Investigators and the Mystic Fire Department ‘s Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.

