Fire closed North Broad Street in Meriden

North Broad Street in Meriden was closed on Wednesday morning as crews responded to a fire.

The fire was at 2079 North Broad Street and officials said the road was closed because the hydrants are in the center of the street.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.

No one was in the house during the fire and no one was injured, officials said.  

The road has reopened.

