Fire Officials Warn Against Burning Brush After Fire  in Hamden

Hamden fire officials are urging people not to burn brush after an ember ignited leaves and the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.

Firefighters responded to a fire on West Easton Street at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday and extinguished the fire.

Officials said a resident was burning branches and twigs in a barrel and an ember ignited dry leaves against a vinyl fence. The fire spread to the vehicles on the other side of the fence parked near the house.

The spread of the fire was limited to the outside wall of the home, the vehicles in the driveway and the fence, officials said.

The Hamden Fire Department said an open burn permit is required to burn brush and open burning isn’t allowed when the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has determined that the fire danger level is high, very high or extreme, even if a resident has been issued a burn permit.

The fire danger was high on Wednesday and it remains high Thursday.