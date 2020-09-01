Fire On Outside of Naugatuck House Being Investigated as Arson: PD

A fire on the outside of a Naugatuck house is being investigated by fire officials as an arson and authorities are asking the public for information about the incident.

Police said a fire was discovered on the outside of a home on North Hoadley Street last Tuesday around 2:00 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the fire on the siding of the house and investigators said they discovered evidence of arson.

Investigators are asking for the public's help with information on the incident. Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at (203) 720-1010.