Naugatuck

Fire On Outside of Naugatuck House Being Investigated as Arson: PD

fire truck generic
NBC Bay Area

A fire on the outside of a Naugatuck house is being investigated by fire officials as an arson and authorities are asking the public for information about the incident.

Police said a fire was discovered on the outside of a home on North Hoadley Street last Tuesday around 2:00 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the fire on the siding of the house and investigators said they discovered evidence of arson.

Local

back to school 10 mins ago

Wethersfield Students Start School Amid COVID Pandemic

Groton 51 mins ago

NTSB Releases Report on Plane Crash Into Roof of Home in Groton

Investigators are asking for the public's help with information on the incident. Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at (203) 720-1010.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuckarson investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us