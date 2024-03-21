Five displaced after fire in Meriden

Five people are displaced after a fire at a multifamily home on Randolph Avenue in Meriden overnight.

Fire Chief Kenneth Morgan said the report they received was about a fire in a bedroom and flames coming from the second floor.

He said the fire had extended to the front of the building.

A minivan was parked in front of the fire hydrant and firefighters had to remove the windows to put the hose through the vehicle and extinguish the flames.

“In an incident like that, if you park in front of a fire hydrant, a, you could get a ticket for it. But b, if something happens, we’re not going to hesitate to take your car apart to get to that hydrant,” Morgan said.

Fire officials said all the residents had gotten out of the building and three people who live on the first floor and two who live on the second floor are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.