Fire Damages Oldest Structure on UConn's Storrs Campus; Part of Route 195 Closed

The historic Whitney House on the University of Connecticut in Storrs is heavily damaged after a fire early Friday morning.

UConn said the university’s class and work schedules are not affected.

The house is on Route 195 in Storrs in front of Mirror Lake, UConn said.

Fire crews will be on scene for much of the day and Route 195 will be closed along the east side of UConn Storrs, UConn said, and drivers are asked to find other routes or follow detours on site.

Whitney House, which was built in 1769, is UConn’s oldest structure, according to the university. It is not currently in use and no injuries are reported.

UConn Public Safety was notified of the fire around 6 a.m. and UConn said the building was almost fully engulfed at one point and the damage is extensive.

The fire was under control as of around 7 a.m., but crews were continuing to fight “hot spots,” or small fires, in the walls as well as other parts of the building.

