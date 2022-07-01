Fire Reported on Barge in Westport During 4th of July Fireworks Display

Fire officials said a blaze started on a barge during Westport's annual 4th of July fireworks celebration.

Fireworks are set off every year on the barge's deck. This year's display was set for Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m.

Westport fire officials said they coordinated with the Fireworks by Grucci crew to ensure their safety and the public's safety.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within two hours.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The barge was able to return to Long Island to set up for another fireworks display Friday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.