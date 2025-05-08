Two firefighters, one resident injured New Haven fire

Two firefighters and a resident were taken to the hospital after a fire on Salem Street in New Haven on Thursday morning.

Two firefighters suffered injuries that are not life-threating and they are being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital, according to fire officials.

A resident was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

A crew on an engine that was returning from the hospital saw smoke just before 11 a.m. and reported the fire.

Everyone was out of the house where the fire appears to have started when crews arrived and firefighters rescued the two adults from the home next door, one from the second floor and one from the first.

Four adults and a cat live in the home where fire officials believe the fire started and two adults and a dog live in the home next door, which also sustained some damage, and they are all displaced, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.