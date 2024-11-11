Norwalk

Fire damages large house in Norwalk

Norwalk Fire Department

Fire damaged a newly sold 7,000-square-foot house in Norwalk and officials are looking into the cause.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire when they responded to 18 Sasqua Road and flames were coming from the roof, according to the fire department.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It took around an hour for firefighters to knock down the fire.

No one was home and no injuries were reported, but officials said the house is now unfit for occupancy.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Norwalk Fire Department activated Stamford’s “Tanker Task Force” because of a low-volume water supply in that area, according to the fire department.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us