Fire damages large house in Norwalk

Fire damaged a newly sold 7,000-square-foot house in Norwalk and officials are looking into the cause.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire when they responded to 18 Sasqua Road and flames were coming from the roof, according to the fire department.

It took around an hour for firefighters to knock down the fire.

No one was home and no injuries were reported, but officials said the house is now unfit for occupancy.

The Norwalk Fire Department activated Stamford’s “Tanker Task Force” because of a low-volume water supply in that area, according to the fire department.