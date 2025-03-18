Hartford

Two hospitalized, cat missing and 13 displaced after fire in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

One resident is being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a three-story multifamily home in the Blue Hills neighborhood in Hartford early Tuesday morning, a firefighter suffered minor injuries and crews are looking for a missing cat.

Deputy chief Kenneth Kowal, of the Hartford Fire Department, said crews were dispatched to the home on Sharon Street around 3:30 a.m. and found heavy fire on the third floor.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The fire started on the third floor and one of the two residents on that floor was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, he said.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital to be treated for a minor injury, according to the fire department.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

All of the residents were able to get out of the building, but crews are looking for a missing cat from the second floor.

The fire was under control in about an hour and a half, Kowal said.

He said there was a lot of storage on the third floor, which made it difficult to get to the scene of the fire, and some of the fire extended to the second floor.

Local

New Haven 5 mins ago

Wake, funeral for Yale police officer Gregory Swiantek to be held this week

UConn 45 mins ago

UConn's Paige Bueckers headlines list of 2025 WNBA draft prospects in NCAA Tournament

Kowal said the third floor is completely burnt out, the second floor has water, smoke and fire damage and the first floor has water damage.

Thirteen residents, nine adults and four children. are displaced.

The fire marshal responded to the scene and will work to determine the cause of the fire.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us