Fire significantly damages basement, multiple rooms of home in Norwalk

A fire significantly damaged the basement and multiple rooms of a home in Norwalk early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Tonetta Circle around 12:45 a.m.

According to fire officials, smoke detectors alerted an adult occupant to the fire in the basement, which also extended into the first floor living area.

Investigators said there was significant fire damage to the basement and two rooms on the first floor. Extensive smoke damage was reported throughout the home.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire officials are reminding residents to replace batteries in their smoke detectors as they change the clocks for Daylight Saving Time.