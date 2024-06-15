Fire significantly damages house in Newtown

A fire significantly damaged a house in Newtown on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a home around 5:09 p.m. after getting a report of a fully involved fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire from the basement through the roof.

Fire crews from several other departments responded to help fight the flames.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to fire officials, the main body of the home sustained significant damage, but the fire was held there.

The attached garage was smoke damaged, but two vehicles, including one classic vehicle, were able to be saved. Some personal belongings were also able to be salvaged.

One firefighter was reportedly injured, but did not require being transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.