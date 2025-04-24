No air quality concerns after fire at chemical plant in Berlin: officials

Firefighters battled a fire at Stan Chem Resins in East Berlin on Wednesday night and fire officials said on Thursday that there are no air quality concerns following the fire.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the Stan Chem Resin at 401 Berlin St. at 8:13 p.m., then calls came in reporting an explosion and possible fire, according to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found fire in a building that stores chemicals used in processing coatings.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and searched for an employee who they later found was safe at home, according to the fire department.

All other employees were accounted for and they were not injured.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury and returned to duty after being treated at the scene.

Firefighters left the scene as of 2 a.m. on Thursday.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Berlin fire marshal’s office are investigating.

The town of Berlin Fire Departments posted on Facebook on Thursday that there are s no air quality concerns from the fire.

They said DEEP has been monitoring the area.