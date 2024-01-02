Fire tears through abandoned building in Waterbury on New Year's Day

A fire tore through an abandoned building in Waterbury on New Year's Day and the cause is under investigation.

Crews found heavy fire on the second and third floors of the building on Crown Street. The fire then spread to the building next door.

According to fire officials, it looks like the fire started in the abandoned, boarded up building and then spread to a vacant home that was being remodeled. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

The first building is considered a total loss and will be torn down. Investigators said the second building has extensive damage to the roof and third floor.

The building inspector is expected to come take a look at the buildings.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.