Fire tears through multi-family home in New Haven, 13 people now displaced

Thirteen people are displaced after a fire tore through a multi-family house in New Haven on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a three-family home in the 400 block of Winthrop Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.

Crews found fire on the first floor that had extended to the second floor. There was also fire coming out of a window on the first floor and a car in the driveway caught on fire.

According to fire officials, all floors of the home are uninhabitable with extensive damage on the second floor. There was smoke damage on the third floor.

The Red Cross said they are providing assistance to six adults and seven children from four families that are now displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.