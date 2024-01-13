new haven

Fire tears through multi-family home in New Haven, 13 people now displaced

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

Thirteen people are displaced after a fire tore through a multi-family house in New Haven on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a three-family home in the 400 block of Winthrop Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.

Crews found fire on the first floor that had extended to the second floor. There was also fire coming out of a window on the first floor and a car in the driveway caught on fire.

According to fire officials, all floors of the home are uninhabitable with extensive damage on the second floor. There was smoke damage on the third floor.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Red Cross said they are providing assistance to six adults and seven children from four families that are now displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Local

CONNECTICUT HUMANE SOCIETY 18 mins ago

Puppy from CT Humane Society to compete in Puppy Bowl this year

Lebanon 25 mins ago

Tractor-trailer rollover closes Route 16 in Lebanon for extended period

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us