Plainfield

Fire That Killed 9-Year-Old Boy and Grandfather in Plainfield Was Accidental: Police

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The fire that killed a 9-year-old boy and his 83-year-old grandfather in their Plainfield home in January has been ruled accidental.

William Garriepy, 83, and his 9-year-old grandson, Lukas Pearson, died in a fire on the night of Jan. 28 at 885 Norwich Road, police said.

Autopsies were performed a day later and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Garriepy and Pearson died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, police said.

Local

first alert forecast 1 hour ago

Temperatures Head Into the 70s for Rest of the Week

Phase One Reopening 3 hours ago

Phase 1 of Reopening Connecticut Begins Today

The manner of death was certified as an accident due to a residential fire. 

This article tagged under:

Plainfield
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us