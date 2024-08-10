Milford

Fire truck blocking car fire in Milford hit by separate vehicle

Milford Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 944

A fire truck that was blocking a car fire in Milford on Saturday morning was struck by a separate vehicle.

Fire officials posted a photo of the collision between the fire truck and what appears to be an SUV.

"This is why we have trucks blocking crews who are working in front of them. Drive safe," the fire department posted on Facebook.

According to fire officials, the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was medically evaluated. It's unclear if the person was injured.

No firefighters or fire department crew reported any injuries.

