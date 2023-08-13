Fire truck struck by vehicle while on scene of car fire on I-95 North in Fairfield

A fire truck is damaged and is being removed from service after it was struck by a vehicle while crews were extinguishing a car fire on Interstate 95 North in Fairfield on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a call from Connecticut State Police around 4:30 p.m. about a crash with injuries on I-95 North at Exit 21.

A fire truck arrived on the southbound side of the highway and fire crews realized the vehicle was on fire. It was unclear if the vehicle was occupied.

Crews positioned the fire truck on a defensive angle to protect the troopers and firefighters who were extinguishing the car fire and rendering patient care.

While at the scene of the original crash, fire officials said a pick-up truck in the left breakdown lane struck a Fairfield fire truck. The positioning of the truck made it so none of the emergency personnel were struck at the initial accident scene.

Emergency crews attempted to check the driver of the pick-up truck when it reversed into traffic. Connecticut State Police troopers were able to stop the vehicle and prevent the driver from leaving. The cause of that crash is under investigation.

The fire truck that was struck sustained significant damage to its left side and the vehicle is being removed from service until the damage can be repaired.

Fairfield Fire Department is reminding residents about the Move Over Law. It requires drivers approaching emergency vehicles with operating flashing lights to immediately reduce their speed below the posted speed limits and move one lane over unless it would be unreasonable or unsafe.